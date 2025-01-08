Thiruvananthapuram deserves to be World Book Capital: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram deserves to be recognised as the World Book Capital by UNESCO, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. “Delhi has been honoured as the World Book Capital, and Kerala’s cities, especially Thiruvananthapuram, are highly eligible for this honour,” he said after inaugurating the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF) 2025 in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

At the event, Pinarayi presented the Kerala Assembly’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to Literature to writer M Mukundan. He also urged Speaker A N Shamseer to write to UNESCO, advocating for Thiruvananthapuram’s nomination. “Just as Kozhikode was recognised as UNESCO’s City of Literature, we hope Thiruvananthapuram will become the World Book Capital, positioning the city on the global literary map,” he said.

Pinarayi highlighted Kerala’s long-standing literary legacy, noting that the Sahithya Pravarthaka Cooperative Society (SPCS) was founded in 1945, the same year UNESCO was established. The KLIBF, he added, has grown to become one of the country’s most popular literary festivals.

“The Kerala legislature has set a national example with this book fair, which introduces the younger generation to literature and provides a platform for readers to engage with literary figures,” he said.

Pinarayi also pointed out that Kerala boasts over 8,000 libraries and hosts around thirty literary festivals across the state. “Kerala may be the only state with at least eight libraries in every panchayat,” he said.