Two dead, four injured in tragic accident near Ulikkal bridge in Kannur

KANNUR: Two people lost their lives and four others sustained critical injuries in a tragic accident near the Ulikkal bridge on the Mattanur-Iritty state highway on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred when a car collided with a private bus at around 8 a.m.

The deceased have been identified as Ulikkal natives KT Beena (52) and B Lijo (37). The car, which had a Karnataka registration but was owned by Ulikkal residents, was completely wrecked in the collision. The injured, Benny and Albin are in critical condition and receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kannur.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car lost control and rammed into the bus, which was stationary at a bus stop. The bus was traveling towards Thalassery, while the car was en route to Iritty.

Four individuals were in the car at the time of the accident. The fire and rescue team arrived promptly, breaking the car into pieces to extract the occupants. The Mattanur police were also present at the scene.

Among the injured was Albin, whose wedding was scheduled for January 11. The group was reportedly returning to Ernakulam to collect wedding attire. Preliminary investigations suggest that the car’s driver may have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the fatal crash.