THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As curtains went down on the 63rd State School Arts Festival, Thrissur lifted the coveted golden trophy after a gap of 25 years by bagging 1,008 points. The district had last emerged champions in 1999.

While Palakkad which missed the top spot to Thrissur by a single point had to settle for the second spot, Kannur finished third with 1003 points. Hosts Thiruvananthapuram who scored 957 points had to settle for the eighth spot.

While Thrissur shared top spot with Palakkad in the high school section, Thrissur was the sole champion in the higher secondary section. In the Arabic Arts Fest, Kannur, Kozhikode and Ernakulam shared the top spot. In the Sanskrit Arts Fest too there were three contenders to the top spot - Kasaragod, Malappuram and Palakkad.

Among schools, BSS Gurukulam HSS, Palakkad was the champion. Carmel Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram and Mananthavady MGM HSS, Wayanad, clinched the third spot.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty presented the golden cup to Thrissur at a glittering valedictory function inaugurated by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. In his inaugural address, Satheesan said the state arts festival is an event that can be presented as a matter of prestige for the state. Trophies in various categories were also distributed on the occasion.