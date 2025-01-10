Music lovers bid adieu to P Jayachandran

THRISSUR: Hundreds of people, especially music lovers, have been waiting in queue at Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi in Thrissur as the mortal remains of P. Jayachandran, who died in the evening on Thursday, has been kept for the public to pay homage.

Jayachandran passed away following a brief period of illness. The body was brought to his home at Thottekkatt lane at Poonkunnam in the morning where close family members were present.

Musician Sreekumaran Thampi also paid his last respects to Jayachandran at home and met his family. Breaking into tears, Thampi spent time with his family before accompanying Akademi.