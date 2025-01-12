INTERVIEW | ‘Kerala vulnerable; it could vanish if not managed well’

But I think that we will be able to operate small cruise ships down these rivers, lakes and canals. There is a lot of potential for the development of tourism in Kerala. It can be said that the potential is 20 times greater today than before. There are 34 million people in Kerala. The number of foreign tourists is around 1.5 to 2 million. So, our tourists versus residents ratio stands at 1:50. But in the case of many countries where tourism is happening in a big way, the ratio comes to 1:1.

Don’t you think that such measures will lead to overtourism? And to unregulated construction activities to milk the boom?

These are two separate issues. The first one is overtourism. In Kerala, tourism has been confined to a few spots, maybe around 10. For example, take Bekal Fort and Munnar. In the case of Munnar, reaching the place has become a herculean task. The reason is the traffic bottleneck. This reason in itself will act as a deterrent. It should also be noted that when Kerala was named one of the 50 best places to visit by National Geographic, the state got into the list not because of the natural beauty it has been blessed with. It was because of the state’s social development.

The magazine had called the state the Mount Everest of Social Development. This development happened in the 1,000 villages in the state. So, what is needed is a thought process to develop these 1,000 villages as tourist destinations. But that is not happening. Instead, we are concentrating on developing places with scenic beauty and this in turn results in overtourism.

What’s your suggestion?

Instead of creating new resorts, we can convert the empty houses, which are in large numbers in the state, into homestays. However, for this to happen, we will have to rework the rules and guidelines governing the categorisation of homestays. We will have to do away with the red tape caused by the administrative barrier.

Tourists are not coming to enjoy five-star facilities. What they need is security, zero moral policing, and safety. But we can see that we are lacking in all three aspects. It’s not possible for individual households to manage foreign exchange or foreigners’ registration and control. All that should be dealt with at the panchayat level. What we can give is pure Malayali hospitality to 30 million tourists. I think that possibility exists.

You have made many predictions, especially the disaster involving houseboats...

Yes, that’s true. I’ve predicted about boats in general and houseboats in particular, especially the fire in houseboats. It’s the burning of materials that results in fire. A houseboat means almost everything can be burned down. If such an accident happens in the middle of the lake, there is no rescue mechanism. Nobody is prepared. We’ve all gone for a houseboat ride, and not even a safety briefing is given. Clearly, that’s a problem.

Several initiatives, like Rebuild Kerala and Room for River, are being taken up by politicians and the government. How effective are they?

A considerable amount of work is happening under the Rebuild Kerala initiative. On the website, we can see a lot of activities are going on. The Alappuzha-Changanassery road is an example. Room for River is conceptually a good project. But that will again need changes in land use. There will be restrictions and society will not accept them.

Another issue is waste management. What’s the solution?

It is a problem worldwide. Not in my backyard, or NIMBY, is a mindset that exists. So, my waste is my responsibility is a good campaign. In my opinion, we need to have a comprehensive study on waste management in Kerala. There are several waste streams... household, medical, e-waste, etc. There should be separate and sustainable endpoints for every stream. There should be an economic model. For example, in Western countries, when we buy a fridge, they charge the disposable fee as well. So we can leave it with any person who is dealing with it.