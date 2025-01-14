‘Support your 85-year-old mom’: Kerala Women’s Commission adalat issues three-day ultimatum to four sons

PALAKKAD: Elderly parents look forward to spending their remaining days in the comfort of family, surrounded by loving and caring children and dear ones. But, for an 85-year-old woman from Palakkad, life has been a heartbreaking struggle to secure the most basic need: protection and support from her four sons.

The frail woman arrived at an adalat organised by the Kerala Women’s Commission at Palakkad Government Guest House on Monday with a complaint that no mother should ever have to make. Her four sons, she alleged, had turned their backs on her, refusing to take care of her in her twilight years. This was not the first time that she had filed a complaint.

The Palakkad Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) had previously issued an order under the Senior Citizens Act, directing her sons to ensure her safety and well-being. Yet, the order remained ignored, forcing the woman to approach the women’s panel.

Moved by her plight, the panel intervened. After speaking with both the woman and her sons, the commission set a firm deadline: three days to comply with the RDO’s directive, stressing that the protection of elderly women is a societal responsibility, and ensuring their safety is paramount.

The adalat also dealt with other cases where resolution or reconciliation was reached. Two couples, estranged for years, were reunited after extensive counselling.

Among the 45 complaints addressed on the day, instances of domestic violence stood out, underlining the need for continued intervention and support. The Palakkad adalat was led by women’s panel chairperson P Sathidevi and member V R Mahilamani. Of the 45 complaints considered, 18 were resolved, while 27 were postponed to the next adalat.

Adv Sheeba, S I Sudarshana, CPO Aneesha, councillors Bindya and Jijisha also considered complaints. Later, Sathidevi and Mahilamani visited the Sakhi One Stop Centre and assessed its activities.