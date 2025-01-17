Keralites behind India’s first anthem honouring Navy’s civilian workforce

KANNUR: The Indian Navy is set to unveil its first-ever dedicated anthem honouring its civilian workforce. Titled ‘Jee Jaan Lagan Se,’ the anthem will be launched on Friday during the commemoration of the ‘Year of Naval Civilian Celebration’ at DRDO Bhavan in New Delhi.

In a matter of pride of Keralites, two Malayali civilian scientific officials with the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kannur, are the creative minds behind the tribute. The lyrics were penned by senior scientific assistant T R Sreekanth, while the anthem was put to music by scientific assistant T R Rithul Mohan.

Sreekanth, hailing from Karumam, Thiruvananthapuram, is an emerging lyricist with a passion for poetry. His lyrical prowess spans multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Sanskrit.

"This is the first time a song has been created exclusively for Navy civilians in the country. We are immensely proud to contribute to the milestone,” said Sreekanth.

The team was mentored by Commander Satish Champion, director of music (Navy), while the Naval Central Band provided the orchestra.

The creative process for the anthem began in July. “We were chosen for this project based on our affinity for music,” shared Rithul. “Online auditions were conducted to identify talents among Navy staff nationwide. These selected individuals underwent months of grooming and practice sessions at INS Kunjali, the cultural hub of the Navy.”

Rithul, from Moothakunnam, Ernakulam, is a trained musician who has been guided by renowned music director Jerry Amaldev. He received Hindustani vocal training under Vidushi Priyadarshini Kulkarni, an acclaimed vocalist and ‘A’ grade artist with All India Radio, Pune.

He also mastered the harmonium under the tutelage of Prakash Ulliyeri.

The duo, known as RTR & SR Ananthapuri in the music community, has already gained recognition for their compositions, like ‘Shivakaram’ and ‘Saketam’. They plan to continue enriching India’s musical heritage by releasing more original works on digital platforms.