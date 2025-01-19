Human-wildlife conflict: Kerala government identifies nine local bodies as ‘highly critical’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to effectively deal with incidents of human-wildlife conflicts, the forest department has identified nine local bodies which are highly critical. A decision has been taken to give special attention to issues faced by the high-range population.

Going by the latest assessment, two municipalities - Mananthavady and Sultan Bathery - in addition to seven panchayats - Aralam, Kuttampuzha, Noolpuzha, Panamaram, Thavinhal, Thirunelli and Thondernad - fall in the ‘very high’ category among local bodies which are prone to human wildlife conflict.

As per the categorisation, 21 panchayats fall in ‘high’ category. Of the 140 assembly constituencies, 60 have been identified as assembly segments with intense human- wildlife conflict.

The attempt is to effectively address the issue through better coordination. A couple of local bodies have been identified as highly sensitive hotspots, said Forest Minister A K Saseendran. “The chief wildlife warden will assess the situation in all six forest circles, after convening a meeting of officials right from beat forest officers to range officers.

Based on the ground situation, urgent measures will be taken to address the ground- level issues, be it lack of fencing, shortage of vehicles or equipment. Directives have been issued to conduct a detailed verification to identify these issues,” said the minister.

A major chunk of deaths attributed to man-animal conflicts are due to snakebites. The government has plans to address the same through supply of anti-venom. A meeting of health, LSGD and finance officials will also be convened soon.

Local bodies under ‘very high’ human-wildlife conflict category

Municipalities

Mananthavady

Sultan Bathery

Panchayats

Aralam

Kuttampuzha

Noolpuzha

Panamaram

Thavinhal

Thirunelli

Thondernad