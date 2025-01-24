PPE kit row: CM Pinarayi defends govt, says there’s nothing to hide

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi said the CAG report that flagged irregularities in PPE kit purchase during Covid pandemic will be examined by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Opposition member Sunny Joseph. He hoped that the committee will examine the findings in the context of the emergency situation then.

Pinarayi said the CAG compared the purchase price during the pandemic with the pre-pandemic market rate. “It did not consider the price hike during the pandemic owing to shortage of raw materials and transportation issues.

The government has nothing to hide in the matter. All information was submitted to the CAG and the assembly,” he informed the House. Meanwhile, reiterating the corruption allegations, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan cited a particular case in which the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) allegedly purchased PPE kits for a higher price.