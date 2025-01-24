‘WEF eyeballs hold promise for Feb global investors’ meet’

KOCHI: Kerala had a very fruitful World Economic Forum (WEF) with globally renowned companies and representatives of various countries expressing their intention to seriously examine the investment potential in the state. Participating in the WEF annual meeting in Davos after 19 years, the state was praised for the steps it has adopted to boost industries.
Minister for Industries P Rajeeve expressed hope that this will translate into an overwhelming response from major companies at the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025, to be held next month in Kochi.
Rajeeve said that at the four-day annual meeting, discussions were held with the heads of 51 companies and delegations of various countries. “They have been invited to the global investors summit. We were able to present the investment potential in the state. Leading companies in the medical device, IT and logistics sectors have announced that they will send representatives to the meeting. Discussions held with representatives of Saudi Arabia and Yemen were also positive,” the minister said.
At Davos, the minister highlighted how the policy initiatives of the state government had helped drive Kerala’s industrial growth. “Qualitative changes that have taken place in the industrial sector of Kerala in the last few years include high-tech industries and MSMEs. The new industrial policy of the state government prioritises more than 20 sectors. Investments from all over the world will be encouraged in these sectors.”
The Kerala team hosted a panel discussion on deep tech, biotech and e-governance at the India Pavilion. Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan spoke on the theme ‘Establishing Kerala as a Deep Tech Hub’. The session also discussed India’s efforts and Kerala’s contributions to deep-tech innovation.
The team highlighted how Kerala is emerging as a global hub in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. A P M Mohammed Haneesh, principal secretary of the department of industries, told participants that the state will lead the way in transforming healthcare solutions by working with industry leaders, policy makers and innovators.