‘WEF eyeballs hold promise for Feb global investors’ meet’

KOCHI: Kerala had a very fruitful World Economic Forum (WEF) with globally renowned companies and representatives of various countries expressing their intention to seriously examine the investment potential in the state. Participating in the WEF annual meeting in Davos after 19 years, the state was praised for the steps it has adopted to boost industries.

Minister for Industries P Rajeeve expressed hope that this will translate into an overwhelming response from major companies at the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025, to be held next month in Kochi.

Rajeeve said that at the four-day annual meeting, discussions were held with the heads of 51 companies and delegations of various countries. “They have been invited to the global investors summit. We were able to present the investment potential in the state. Leading companies in the medical device, IT and logistics sectors have announced that they will send representatives to the meeting. Discussions held with representatives of Saudi Arabia and Yemen were also positive,” the minister said.