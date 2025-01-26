Kannur man evades death, returns home

KANNUR: Kannur native Velluvakandi Pavithran, who had a narrow brush with death due to a series of misjudgments and medical lapses, was discharged from hospital after 12 days on Friday evening.

Dr Poornima Rao who treated Pavithran told media that he was discharged after his health condition improved. Pavithran is in a paralysed condition caused by a previous stroke. Despite this, he is able to recognise his relatives and speak to them.

He was in the gastro ICU for six days. After his health improved, Pavithran was shifted to the ward and he returned home with his wife Sudha on Friday evening.

“Initially Pavithran had a very poor health condition with low oxygen level in his blood. With proper treatment we were able to bring him back to life. He was able to breathe without oxygen support within two days of treatment itself. We were also giving him antibiotics as well. The very positive news is that there was no need for ventilator support for Pavithran in any of the stages,” said Dr Poornima Rao.

Pavithran, who was in critical condition, was initially seeking treatment in a private hospital at Mangaluru. As the family couldn’t afford the treatment cost, he was discharged from hospital against medical advice on January 13 evening.

During the five-hour journey to Kannur, his wife Sudha and his sister Beena noticed no signs of movement and presumed him dead, and informed the relatives, who then made funeral arrangements. By then, people’s representatives released his obituary to local newspapers.

Upon reaching Kannur at 11.30pm, the family decided to shift the ‘body’ to the mortuary as it was late. The ambulance arrived at the AKG Cooperative Hospital, where Pavithran’s body was readied for transfer to the mortuary.

However, while Pavithran was being taken to the mortuary, Jayan, the night supervisor, spotted movement in his hand. Anoop, the hospital electrician, confirmed this and Pavithran was rushed to the emergency department.