Tiger that killed plantation worker found dead near Moonnu Road in Wayanad

The female tiger which looks around seven year's old had severe wounds from animal conflicts.
Forest officials inspecting the man eating tiger that was found dead
KALPETTA: The tiger responsible for the death of Radha, a 47-year-old Scheduled Tribes woman and coffee plantation worker, has been found dead near Moonnu Road on the Pilakkavu-Pancharakolli route at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Kannur Chief Conservator of Forests, K.S. Deepa, and Chief Forest Veterinary Surgeon, Dr. Arun Zachariah, confirmed that the carcass belonged to the man-eating tiger. The identification was made by comparing the animal's stripes and unique marks with surveillance camera footage.

Dr. Arun Zachariah stated that the deceased animal was a seven-year-old female tiger with severe wounds likely caused by conflicts with other animals. Efforts to tranquillize the tiger began after its presence was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Monday in the Moonnu Road area. Despite sighting the animal again at 2:30 a.m., attempts to administer a tranquilizer shot were unsuccessful.

Tribal woman’s death in tiger attack in Wayanad triggers protests

The carcass has been shifted to the Forest Veterinary Hospital in Kuppadi for a postmortem, where further details, including the time and cause of death, will be determined.

