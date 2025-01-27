Tiger that killed plantation worker found dead near Moonnu Road in Wayanad

KALPETTA: The tiger responsible for the death of Radha, a 47-year-old Scheduled Tribes woman and coffee plantation worker, has been found dead near Moonnu Road on the Pilakkavu-Pancharakolli route at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Kannur Chief Conservator of Forests, K.S. Deepa, and Chief Forest Veterinary Surgeon, Dr. Arun Zachariah, confirmed that the carcass belonged to the man-eating tiger. The identification was made by comparing the animal's stripes and unique marks with surveillance camera footage.

Dr. Arun Zachariah stated that the deceased animal was a seven-year-old female tiger with severe wounds likely caused by conflicts with other animals. Efforts to tranquillize the tiger began after its presence was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Monday in the Moonnu Road area. Despite sighting the animal again at 2:30 a.m., attempts to administer a tranquilizer shot were unsuccessful.