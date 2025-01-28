Financial crisis: Balagopal pins hopes on Union budget

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is hopeful of a fair treatment in the Union Budget, Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said. Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Balagopal said the state expects a favourable response on the special economic package demanded at the pre-Budget consultation organised by the Union government. The `24,000 crore special package is to compensate for the revenue loss to the state.
The demand is in the backdrop of the huge revenue losses to the state from the stoppage of GST compensation and revenue deficit grant, and the cut in borrowing limit.
According to the state, the centre’s unscientific borrowing norms pushed the state into a financial crisis.
The state is also hopeful of the demand for a Wayanad rehabilitation package. It is to fund the township projects conceived by the state for rehabilitation of the victims. Balagopal said the Union budget should have steps to increase investments and thereby create more job opportunities. Only a small section is benefitting from the country’s growth. More job opportunities should be created to take the benefits to all sections, he said.