Financial crisis: Balagopal pins hopes on Union budget

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is hopeful of a fair treatment in the Union Budget, Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said. Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Balagopal said the state expects a favourable response on the special economic package demanded at the pre-Budget consultation organised by the Union government. The `24,000 crore special package is to compensate for the revenue loss to the state.

The demand is in the backdrop of the huge revenue losses to the state from the stoppage of GST compensation and revenue deficit grant, and the cut in borrowing limit.