Boyfriend in police custody after 20-year-old found seriously injured at her house in Chottanikara

KOCHI: A youth has been taken into custody after a 20-year-old woman, a survivor of a 2021 rape case, was found severely injured and unconscious at her residence in Chottanikkara on Sunday. The police have detained a native of Thalayolaparambu, who is suspected to be the victim’s boyfriend.

According to the police, the victim was discovered by her uncle on Sunday evening, lying unconscious with severe injuries at her home. There was a knot on her neck, and she was partially stripped.

It is suspected that she had been lying unconscious for hours, as ants were found on her wounds. She was rushed to Ernakulam General Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Kochi, where she remains on ventilator support.

Based on a complaint from her mother, the police have registered a case of rape and attempted murder.

The police investigation revealed that the victim’s boyfriend had arrived at her residence on Saturday night. A friend had dropped him off at the house at around 9 am, and he reportedly left on Sunday morning.

"We are interrogating the person in custody. The facts he revealed have to be cross-checked. We are checking whether this person has any criminal history. He is one of the suspects now. We suspect that the victim was physically assaulted," said V. T. Shajan, DySP Puthencruz.