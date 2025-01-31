Kerala minister V Sivankutty orders probe into ragging complaint filed by mother

KOCHI: Kerala Minister for General Education V Sivankutty on Friday ordered the director of public education to conduct a thorough investigation into the mother's complaint that her son committed suicide after he was brutally tortured and ragged by a gang of students at school.

"I noticed the mother's complaint, and the incident is shocking. Police will take immediate legal action in this regard. The Director of Public Education has been directed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and suggest action to be taken," said the minister in an official statement.

"Every school in the state obtains a no-objection certificate from the state government to function. The state will also take action to prevent any antisocial activities at school and find out the culprits in such cases. If necessary, we will consider amending the laws to prevent such incidents," he added.