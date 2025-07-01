Kerala State Maritime Board to crack down on unregistered inland vessels

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to curb unsafe and illegal vessel operations in Kerala’s backwaters and inland waterways, the Kerala State Maritime Board (KSMB) is launching a statewide crackdown on unauthorised vessels -- including houseboats, shikaras, speedboats, and other mechanised crafts. The Board will strictly enforce the Inland Vessels Act, 2021, which aims to establish a uniform regulatory framework for inland navigation and ensure safe water transportation for the public.

According to the data with the Board, there are approximately 1,500 inland vessels of various categories operating in the state. KSMB Chairman N S Pillai told TNIE that the initiative is intended to bring an end to the illegal operation of inland vessels. “The Central Act will be strictly implemented in Kerala. We have formed dedicated enforcement squads, and speedboats have been procured for inspection activities. Surprise checks will be conducted, and illegal vessels will be seized and destroyed,” he said.

The Maritime Board has announced July 15 as the final deadline for vessel owners to submit applications for mandatory registration. “We are providing operators an opportunity to come under the legal framework. If they fail to do so, we will have no choice but to seize the vessels. Any vessel that does not meet safety standards will be confiscated and destroyed to prevent further illegal operations,” said Pillai .

This enforcement drive comes amid increasing reports of unregistered and unsafe boats operating in the state, posing serious risks to public safety and the environment. In Alappuzha, which is a major hub of backwater tourism, there are currently 821 registered houseboats, 241 shikaras, 444 motorboats, and 134 speedboats under the Board. According to Alappuzha Port Officer Jismon Jacob, a significant number of vessels in the region are operating without valid registration.

“Strict action will be taken against violators who fail to comply with the registration requirement before the deadline. This is the first time such a large-scale enforcement drive is being conducted in the state,” Jacob said. The drive also aims to curb the growing pollution of water bodies caused by unfit inland vessels. Pillai stated that the new vessels registered under the Act would not pose any environmental threat, as they are required to comply with strict waste management regulations to obtain registration.