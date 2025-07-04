Had rescue operation been a little earlier, Bindu would have survived, says husband

KOTTAYAM: Everything was proceeding as usual at Mappathkunnel house at Thalayolaparambu until Thursday afternoon. All of a sudden, the mood went for a toss as 75-year-old Seethalakshmi first learned about the abrupt demise of her beloved daughter Bindu. Initially met with disbelief, the revelation soon gave way to an anguished wail that echoed through the home.

Seethalakshami was inconsolable upon learning that Bindu had died when a portion of the building at the Government Medical College Hospital collapsed on Thursday. Her heart-wrenching cries “Ente mole. Ente muthe...” pierced the air, leaving all present there in profound sorrow.

Although the neighbours were aware of Bindu’s tragic fate, they hesitated to break the news to the elderly mother. Eventually, relatives took it upon themselves to inform Seethalakshmi. Upon hearing her screams, family members and neighbours rushed to her side, desperately trying to offer comfort in the face of such overwhelming grief.