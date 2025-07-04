Kerala engineering entrance: New mark standardisation method faces flak

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The "haste" in which the state government adopted a new method for standardising marks of various Plus Two boards, hours before publishing the engineering entrance results, has led to widespread complaints from students of national boards such as CBSE.

The complaints have come in the wake of a dip in the number of non-state board students in the top 5,000 ranks which determine admission to merit seats in leading engineering colleges. From 2785 in 2024, the number of CBSE students dipped to 2,220 this year in the first 5,000 ranks.

According to Indira Rajan, secretary general of the Council for CBSE Schools, Kerala (CSSK), the new formula for mark standardisation was notified on the same day the results were published. "This has led to doubts in the minds of parents over the ranking method and some of them are planning to take legal recourse," she said.

On behalf of nearly 1,400 member schools, CSSK has demanded that the government bring more clarity on the new method used. CSSK said new formula is perceived as disadvantageous to national board students as the highest mark in the state board is taken as the yardstick.

Meanwhile, the office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has maintained that the new mark standardisation method has been mentioned clearly in the prospectus amendment order issued on June 1. "The mark standardisation method has been simplified so that students of all boards get a level playing field,"an official said,.