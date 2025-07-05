Thrissur to be venue of Kerala School Arts Fete; Thiruvananthapuram to host Sports Meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thrissur will host the Kerala School Arts Festival 2025-26 while Thiruvananthapuram will be the venue of the Kerala School Sports Meet.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by General Education Minister V Sivankutty here on Saturday which was attended by representatives of various teachers' unions.

In the previous academic year, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam were the venues of the arts and sports fetes respectively. The meeting also decided that Palakkad will host the State School Science Fair this year.

While the special school arts festival will be held in Malappuram, Wayanad will host the arts fete for Teachers Training Institutes (TTI) and Pre-Primary Teachers Training Institutes (PPTTI).