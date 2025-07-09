Janaki Vs State of Kerala row: Suggesting only two cuts in film, CBFC informs HC

KOCHI: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the Kerala High Court that it is only suggesting two cuts in the film Janaki Vs State of Kerala starring Union Minister Suresh Gopi.

The first suggestion is to remove the character's name from the film's subtitle or change it to "Janaki V" or "V Janaki," as the character's full name is Janaki Vidhyadharan. The second is to mute the name "Janaki" from a cross-examination scene.

Supreme Court lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, representing the CBFC, stated that the Board initially suggested 96 cuts to the filmmakers. However, now only two cuts are deemed sufficient. "No other changes are required," he added. Following this submission, the court instructed the petitioner to report its decision during the afternoon session.

Justice Nagaresh viewed the film on June 5 from a studio in Kochi to make a final decision on the petition filed by the film's producer, who sought a directive for the Board to grant certification.