Kerala to create green urban spaces under ‘Women for Tree’

KOZHIKODE: The Local Self Government Department (LSGD), in association with Kudumbashree, is set to transform at least five cents of land in every ward across all municipalities and corporations in Kerala into green spaces.

The project – titled ‘Women for Tree’ – is fully funded under the Amrut II scheme and aims to establish mini forests within towns and city centres.

As part of the initiative, local body representatives and Kudumbashree members will plant shade trees and fruit-bearing trees by August this year.

The initiative will be rolled out in 87 municipalities and six corporations across the state.

In the first phase, local bodies will identify suitable plots for the project. Saplings for the programme will be sourced from the Department of Agriculture, Kudumbashree’s plant nurseries, and local market centres.

“Barren and unused government-owned lands will be utilised for this project. Our aim is to develop mini forests in town centres using at least five cents of land in each ward. It’s the responsibility of local bodies to arrange the saplings,” said Madhavan K N, urban infrastructure and water expert for the AMRUT Mission Kerala. The tree-planting drive is scheduled to be completed by August 31.

The campaign is part of the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), implemented in Kerala through Kudumbashree, and is aligned with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ nationwide initiative to promote urban greening and cleanliness, with women at the forefront.

Kudumbashree units will be entrusted with the task of nurturing the planted saplings. Ward councillors and members will be responsible for identifying appropriate land parcels to facilitate the project.

“The project is fully funded by the Central government. Funds will be allotted to the local bodies and Kudumbashree units after a proposal is submitted to the AMRUT Mission Kerala.