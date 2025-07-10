ED joins probe into darknet drug racket case in Kerala

KOCHI: Following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s lead, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also launched an investigation into the activities of darknet-based drug racket.

The ED has stepped in to explore possible angles of money-laundering involving the accused, including prime suspect Edison Babu, and the illicit proceeds generated through drug trade. “We have been conducting a preliminary investigation. As part of it, we have sought the transaction details of the accused from the NCB,” said a source with ED. He further stated that such scrutiny is routine in cases involving financial fraud. “Given the magnitude of the operation, we suspect money-laundering might have taken place. Our preliminary findings will determine whether we should proceed to formally register a case and seek custody of the accused,” he added.

Meanwhile, NCB began questioning Edison Babu and his associates, Arun Thomas and K V Deol, from Tuesday, after getting them in custody for four days. “Our primary objective is to extract more details about the financial transactions and identify others involved in the drug network,” said an NCB official.