Kerala Governor orders probe into allegations of Digital University fund misuse

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of complaints over alleged misuse of funds in the Digital University Kerala (DUK), Governor Rajendra Arlekar has directed the police to inquire into the charges and also asked the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General to conduct a thorough audit of the varsity funds.

The governor’s action came in the wake of a report by DUK Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas that flagged major irregularities in varsity fund utilisation and demanded a thorough independent audit. The irregularities included a lack of proper accounts to the tune of Rs 3.94 crore for a Rs 98.45-crore graphene research project, implemented through DUK with funds from the Union and state governments.

Though a private firm was the initial implementing partner for the graphene aurora project, it was incorporated only after the official order sanctioning the project was issued. Later, DUK was directly chosen for the role after the Union government detected certain irregularities.

The VC, in her report, said Rs 3.94 crore from the Centre was routed to the private firm by the university in 2024-25. When DUK demanded utilisation certificates, the firm produced bills relating to food, travel and accommodation expenses of its officials, leading to suspicion of fund misuse.

The report to the governor also pointed out that projects sanctioned in the name of the university were being taken over by faculty members through companies floated by them. Notably, the university’s resources were being used to carry out the work related to such projects.

The VC has also highlighted that a building leased out by DUK and renovated at a cost of Rs 2.9 crore was being used to lodge employees of private firms that claimed association with the university. The payment of rent and maintenance of the facility was being carried out using varsity funds.

Ciza pointed out that neither statutory audit nor an audit by an external agency has been conducted in DUK.

“The huge public funds involved and the number of questionable projects being undertaken warrant an independent and comprehensive audit into the university funds,” the vice-chancellor recommended in her report.