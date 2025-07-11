Amit Shah to arrive in Kerala today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Kerala for a two-day visit on Friday. Shah, who is expected to land at the Thiruvananthapuram airport around 10pm by a special flight, will attend various events on Saturday. He will inaugurate the BJP’s new state headquarters at Aristo Junction in the morning. Following this, he will address a massive gathering of booth-level party workers at Putharikandam ground.

Senior BJP leaders said around 30,000 workers from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts are expected to attend the meeting. “Around 12,000 of them will be from Thiruvananthapuram alone. Lunch arrangements have been made for all attendees,” said a party functionary overseeing the preparations.

After completing his engagements in the state capital, Shah will fly to Kannur. The minister, who is expected to reach the Kannur airport by 3pm, will visit the Thaliparamba Rajarajeswari Temple around 4 pm. Shah is likely to return to Delhi on Saturday night.

In view of his visit, police have stepped up security across event venues and transit points in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, deploying additional personnel and intensifying surveillance.

With local body and assembly elections around the corner, Shah’s visit is expected to energise party workers and sharpen the BJP’s electoral messaging in the state.