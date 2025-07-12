Administration crisis worsens in Kerala University; BJP syndicate members to move High Court

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The administrative crisis in Kerala University worsened on Friday with Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal deciding not to consider files sent by K S Anil Kumar, whose suspension from the post of registrar was revoked by the syndicate but not endorsed by Kunnummal.

Meanwhile, Mini Dijo Kappen, who was given the charge of registrar by Kunnummal, continued to be denied access to e-files owing to pressure from the Left-backed syndicate. Owing to the standoff, decisions taken by both Mini and Anil remained only on paper.

According to sources, Mini has reportedly told the VC to exempt her from the registrar role in the wake of stiff opposition from syndicate members and pro-Left university staff. Amid the impasse, the Left-backed syndicate members have given a letter to Kunnummal demanding that a meeting of the syndicate be convened at the earliest. As university rules stipulate convening of syndicate meeting once every two months, the VC is reportedly not in favour of conceding to the request. It was a special syndicate meeting on July 6 that revoked Anil’s suspension. However, the VC had termed the meeting ‘invalid’.

In another significant development, two pro-BJP members in the syndicate have decided to move the High Court seeking its intervention in breaking the administrative deadlock in the university. The pro-BJP members are opposed to Anil Kumar’s continuance in the post.

Meanwhile, SFI continued with its protest in the university against the VC.