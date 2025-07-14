‘Padapooja’ in schools: Practice is part of our culture, says Governor Rajendra Arlekar

However, Sivankutty refuted the governor’s claims. “Kerala doesn’t have such a culture, and such practices will not go well here either,” he said, terming the practice cruel. “It is saddening to see people in key positions like the governor making such remarks,” he said.

“I am not aware of any scripture in Indian culture which asks school students to wash the feet of BJP leaders,” the minister said, adding that such activity can be viewed as “mental harassment” under Section 17(1) of the Right to Education Act.

Condemning the practice, Govindan said that the RSS is trying to implement activities that were part of the old chaturvarnya system.

The controversy was kicked off when photos and videos of children washing the feet of senior teachers as part of Guru Purnima celebrations surfaced from schools across the state. Sivankutty has asked the general education director to seek an explanation from the schools.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also taken a suo motu case on the issue, stating that all incidents in this category will fall under the same case.