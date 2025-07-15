BJP identifies 300 ‘sure win’ wards in southern Kerala for upcoming local body polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP has so far identified 250 to 300 wards across southern Kerala—spanning districts from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram—where the party is confident of victory in the upcoming local body elections. Sources said preparations are in full swing to contest in over 21,000 wards across the state.

According to senior leaders, the local body elections hold critical importance for the BJP’s broader political roadmap in Kerala. “Our central leadership, including key strategist Amit Shah, sees this election as a litmus test. If we manage to secure 30% of the votes in various local body segments that fall within an assembly constituency, it significantly boosts our chances of winning that assembly seat,” a BJP leader told TNIE, underscoring the strategic value of local body polls in laying the groundwork for a stronger showing in the state assembly elections.

Party insiders said the momentum has picked up in recent days following Home Minister Shah’s visit to Thiruvananthapuram for a ward-level committee meeting. As of now, BJP has formed active campaign teams in nearly 18,000 wards and efforts are under way—via both offline and online meetings—to complete team formation in the remaining 3,000. However, party leaders have raised concerns about the ongoing delimitation process, calling it “unscientific and biased”.

“We are not satisfied with how the delimitation has been carried out. It appears targeted to reduce our chances in key wards. We plan to raise this issue in this month’s meeting with the State Election Commission and may even approach the court,” a senior BJP leader said.