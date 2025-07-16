675 on Nipah contact list across Kerala; health department steps up vigilance

PALAKKAD: A total of 675 individuals have been identified on the Nipah virus contact list across various districts in Kerala, says Health Minister Veena George.

Of these, 178 people are contacts of the second Nipah-positive patient from Palakkad, who died on Saturday night. District-wise, Malappuram has 210 contacts, Palakkad 347, Kozhikode 115, Ernakulam two and Thrissur one.

Currently, one person in Malappuram is undergoing treatment in the ICU, while 82 samples from the district have tested negative so far. In Palakkad, 12 people remain in isolation, while five have been discharged after observation.

Across the state, 38 individuals have been categorised under the ‘highest risk’ group and 139 under ‘high risk’, all under close surveillance.

On Tuesday, a high-level review meeting chaired by Minister Veena George was held to assess the situation.

Senior officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, State Mission Director of the National Health Mission, Directors of Health and Medical Education, district collectors, district medical officers, police officials and representatives from various departments attended the meeting.

The health department has intensified monitoring and response mechanisms across affected districts to prevent any potential spread of the virus.