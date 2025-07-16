Raj Bhavan to move top court on V-C postings against recent Kerala HC verdict

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state government is jubilant over the High Court verdict quashing interim vice-chancellor appointments made by former Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in APJ Abdul Kalam Tehnological University (KTU) and Digital University, Kerala (DUK), his successor Rajendra Arlekar is firm on taking the legal battle forward.

The Raj Bhavan has decided to move the apex court against the recent HC verdict, citing a November 2023 Supreme Court order that pulled up the Kerala government for “unwarranted interference” with the governor’s power to appoint the vice-chancellor. “It was in February 2023 that the High Court division bench first ruled that the government could submit a panel of three names for interim V-C appointment in KTU,” a Raj Bhavan source said.

However, a crucial Supreme Court verdict against government interference in vice-chancellor selection came nine months later, in November 2023. “This was in the case quashing the reappointment of former Kannur V-C Gopinath Ravindran. On the basis of that verdict, the then governor began appointing interim V-Cs on his own,” the source said.

Notably, both the single judge and division bench verdicts of the High Court have called for the appointment of permanent V-Cs in both universities at the earliest. “The chancellor will also apprise the Supreme Court that it is the state government that is blocking the process by prevailing on pro-Left syndicates not to give nominees to the search panel,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the state government remained unfazed despite the legal battle moving to the SC. “These are laws written in black and white. Approaching the Supreme Court will not change them,” said Higher Education Minister R Bindu.