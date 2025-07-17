Kerala government submits fresh VC panels for DUK, KTU to pre-empt Raj Bhavan’s SC move

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seeking to pre-empt a swift legal move by the Raj Bhavan in the Supreme Court, the state government has submitted two panels of names before Governor (Chancellor) Rajendra Arlekar for interim Vice Chancellor selection in Digital University Kerala (DUK) and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), as directed by the High Court.

According to sources, the list of interim V-C probables in Digital University are: Prof M K Jayaraj, former vice-chancellor of Calicut University, M S Rajasree, former vice-chancellor of KTU and Prof K P Sudhir, executive vice- president, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment. The panel of names for Digital University was shortlisted by the Electronics and IT department that exercises administrative control over the varsity.

However, in the case of Technological University, the government has effected minor changes from the earlier list it submitted to the Chancellor. The new list comprises Jayaprakash P, director in-charge of Technical Education, A Praveen, former KTU Registrar and Sajeeb R, Professor, Civil Engineering, TKM College of Engineering, Kollam.

In the earlier list, besides Jayaprakash and Praveen, former KTU Syndicate member Vinod Kumar Jacob was also included. He was omitted this time and Sajeeb was included in his place. According to state government sources, all three are academics meet UGC prescribed eligibility criteria for VC appointment.

Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan sources said the panels will not be taken into consideration any time soon as the governor is set to return to Raj Bhavan only late on Saturday (July 19).

The governor is set to challenge the High Court verdict in the Supreme Court this week itself.

The governor will cite an earlier SC verdict that pulled up the Kerala government for “unwarranted interference” with the governor’s power to appoint the vice-chancellor.

The Raj Bhavan will also apprise the Supreme Court that it is the state government that is blocking the process by prevailing on pro-Left Syndicates not to give nominees to the search panel.

