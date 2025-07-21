IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala till July 26; alert for nine districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Kerala till July 26. Although the intensity may reduce from Monday, rainfall is expected to strengthen again with the likely formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal by July 24. Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely to prevail intermittently across the state till Thursday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till July 22.

The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state till Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued for Monday in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

The alert will remain in effect on Tuesday in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. The state recorded widespread rainfall on Sunday. Kudulu in Kasaragod reported the highest with 9cm of rain, followed by 7cm each in Cherthala, Kumarakom, Panathur, and Muliyar.