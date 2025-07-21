Urgent safety audit in schools across Kerala after Karthikappally roof collapse incident: Edu Min Sivankutty

PALAKKAD: In response to the partial roof collapse at the Government UP School in Karthikappally, Alappuzha, the Department of General Education has decided to conduct an immediate and comprehensive safety audit of school buildings across Kerala.

Minister for General Education V Sivankutty announced the decision while addressing the media on Monday morning in Palakkad. He confirmed that a time-bound action plan will be formulated to ensure student safety.

“As part of conducting the audit, a high-level meeting of department officials will be convened on Tuesday (July 22) at 9.30 am at the Shiksha Sadan, Thiruvananthapuram. The meeting, chaired by the Minister, will be attended by senior officials including Deputy Directors of Education, Regional and Assistant Directors, DIET Principals, District Educational Officers (DEOs), Assistant Educational Officers (AEOs), District Project Officers, KITE District Coordinators, and Vidyakiranam Coordinators,” the minister said.

The meeting will review the progress of directives issued through the circular released on May 13, 2025, which detailed preparatory steps for reopening schools. Based on this, a new state-wide school inspection schedule has been planned.