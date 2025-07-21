Urgent safety audit in schools across Kerala after Karthikappally roof collapse incident: Edu Min Sivankutty

PALAKKAD: In response to the partial roof collapse at the Government UP School in Karthikappally, Alappuzha, the Department of General Education has decided to conduct an immediate and comprehensive safety audit of school buildings across Kerala.
Minister for General Education V Sivankutty announced the decision while addressing the media on Monday morning in Palakkad. He confirmed that a time-bound action plan will be formulated to ensure student safety.
“As part of conducting the audit, a high-level meeting of department officials will be convened on Tuesday (July 22) at 9.30 am at the Shiksha Sadan, Thiruvananthapuram. The meeting, chaired by the Minister, will be attended by senior officials including Deputy Directors of Education, Regional and Assistant Directors, DIET Principals, District Educational Officers (DEOs), Assistant Educational Officers (AEOs), District Project Officers, KITE District Coordinators, and Vidyakiranam Coordinators,” the minister said.
The meeting will review the progress of directives issued through the circular released on May 13, 2025, which detailed preparatory steps for reopening schools. Based on this, a new state-wide school inspection schedule has been planned.
From July 25 to 31, department officials will carry out on-site inspections in schools. Each district will have a seven-member monitoring team consisting of Deputy Director of Education (DDE), Regional Deputy Director (RDD), Assistant Director (AD), DEO or AEO, Vidyakiranam Coordinator, BRC Official and DIET Principal.
Each visiting group must include at least three members from this list, and the inspections must be carried out during working hours. The findings are to be compiled into a detailed report, the minister detailed.
“A State Steering Committee on School Safety Audit will convene on Tuesday, August 12, again at Shiksha Sadan, to evaluate the overall findings and actions taken. The committee will review the Action Taken Report (ATR) on the 35 directives outlined in the May 13 circular,” minister added.
When asked about the school authorities and local panchayat members blocking the media persons entering the school premises on Monday for reporting, the minister said that there’s no point in such action. “There’s no point in blocking the media. It is the media that brought out the issue to the public. Action cannot be taken based on the report of the government officials alone,” the minister clarified.
The incident at the Government U P School, Karthikappally, occurred on Sunday when the roof tiles and structure of a dilapidated front section of the school building gave way. Fortunately, classes were not being held in that part of the building, a fact confirmed by the headmaster to higher authorities.
A new school building, constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore with KIIFB funding, has already been completed. The District Collector has directed the immediate relocation of classes to the new building, with instructions conveyed via the local Tahsildar. Necessary arrangements for the shift were carried out on Sunday night. Senior officials, including the District Collector and DDE, are scheduled to visit the school today for an on-site assessment.
First-term examinations and school timing change
The minister said the first-term examinations for the current academic year will be conducted from August 19 to 29. For students in Classes 5 to 9, the ‘subject minimum criteria’ will be enforced during these exams.
Meanwhile, a meeting to discuss potential school timing changes will be held on Wednesday at 3.30 pm in Thiruvananthapuram. The meeting will involve representatives of school managements. Any changes to the existing timetable and the reasons necessitating such a decision will be explained in detail, and cooperation from all stakeholders is being sought.