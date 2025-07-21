VS symbolised Kerala’s progressive transformation: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the late VS Achuthanandan as a towering figure in Kerala’s political history and a symbol of uncompromising struggle, whose passing marks the end of a defining era.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said that Achuthanandan’s life was deeply intertwined with the growth of Kerala’s Communist movement and the state’s progressive transformation. From a humble background, he rose to become one of Kerala’s most influential leaders, holding key positions including trade unionist, legislator, Opposition Leader, and Chief Minister.

"Comrade V S was a symbol of a glorious legacy of protest struggles, extraordinary determination, and an uncompromising commitment to principles. His century-spanning life, spent standing firmly with the people and taking up their causes, is inseparably woven into the modern history of Kerala. His contributions—leading the Kerala government, the CPM, the Left Democratic Front, and even the Opposition at different stages—are unmatched. History will record him as a key figure in the state’s political consolidation," said Pinarayi.

Pinarayi noted that Achuthanandan played a crucial role in building the agricultural workers’ movement in Kuttanad, where he led peasants in resisting bonded labour and caste oppression. "His role in forming the 'Thiruvithamkoor Karshakathozhilali Union', which later became the powerful 'Kerala State Agricultural Workers Union', is irreplaceable. Under his leadership, countless agitations in Kuttanad altered the region’s social history—fighting for better wages, abolition of the 'chappa' system, job security, and land redistribution. He walked miles along bunds, visited labourers' huts, and filled them with hope and unity—drawing them powerfully into the movement," the Chief Minister said.