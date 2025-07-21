VS symbolised Kerala’s progressive transformation: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the late VS Achuthanandan as a towering figure in Kerala’s political history and a symbol of uncompromising struggle, whose passing marks the end of a defining era.
In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said that Achuthanandan’s life was deeply intertwined with the growth of Kerala’s Communist movement and the state’s progressive transformation. From a humble background, he rose to become one of Kerala’s most influential leaders, holding key positions including trade unionist, legislator, Opposition Leader, and Chief Minister.
"Comrade V S was a symbol of a glorious legacy of protest struggles, extraordinary determination, and an uncompromising commitment to principles. His century-spanning life, spent standing firmly with the people and taking up their causes, is inseparably woven into the modern history of Kerala. His contributions—leading the Kerala government, the CPM, the Left Democratic Front, and even the Opposition at different stages—are unmatched. History will record him as a key figure in the state’s political consolidation," said Pinarayi.
Pinarayi noted that Achuthanandan played a crucial role in building the agricultural workers’ movement in Kuttanad, where he led peasants in resisting bonded labour and caste oppression. "His role in forming the 'Thiruvithamkoor Karshakathozhilali Union', which later became the powerful 'Kerala State Agricultural Workers Union', is irreplaceable. Under his leadership, countless agitations in Kuttanad altered the region’s social history—fighting for better wages, abolition of the 'chappa' system, job security, and land redistribution. He walked miles along bunds, visited labourers' huts, and filled them with hope and unity—drawing them powerfully into the movement," the Chief Minister said.
He recalled that Achuthanandan was the last surviving member among the 32 who walked out of the National Council of the Communist Party during the historic 1964 split, marking the end of a significant chapter in Indian Left politics.
Pinarayi highlighted that V.S. had spent over five and a half years in jail during his political career, which spanned more than eight decades. "He played a critical role in ensuring the Party remained on the right course—fighting revisionism in the aftermath of the Party split and later opposing ultra-left adventurism," said Pinarayi.
Beyond party politics, Pinarayi said, V.S. took strong positions on environmental protection, human rights, and gender justice, making Communist politics more accessible and socially relevant. “He helped broaden the political narrative by bringing important social issues into mainstream discourse,” he said.
As Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011, V.S. steered Kerala through turbulent phases, implementing the policies and programmes envisioned by the Party. As Opposition Leader, he forcefully raised people’s issues in the Assembly and left his mark as a legislator across multiple constituencies over decades.
“V.S. bridged the values of the freedom struggle with present-day politics. His life embodied courage, resilience, and clarity of purpose. His death is an irreparable loss not just to the CPM, but to the entire state,” the Chief Minister said.
Pinarayi added that the memory of Comrade V S etched his presence on Kerala’s political history in a way that was uniquely his own.