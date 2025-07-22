The team behind VS makeover as a popular icon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The term ‘VS Gang’ refers to a close-knit group of political aides and personal staff who stood by VS during his tenure as chief minister and as leader of the opposition. This group of individuals was known for their unwavering loyalty to Achuthanandan, serving as his confidants, speechwriters, and key strategists.

The ‘Gang’ comprised not just official staff but also ideological allies and behind-the-scenes influencers who were deeply aligned with Achuthanandan’s reformist ideals.

Their influence, however, often rubbed the official CPM leadership the wrong way, especially during the long-standing rift between Achuthanandan and Pinarayi Vijayan. Party insiders accused them of creating a ‘parallel power centre’ around VS, which led to tensions with the party establishment.

Key members of the ‘VS Gang’ included figures like V K Sasidharan, additional private secretary; A Suresh Kumar, personal assistant; K Balakrishnan, press secretary; K M Shajahan, additional private secretary; and Joseph C Mathew, IT Advisor to the CM.

Though many were sidelined or removed from their official roles as the party reasserted control, their loyalty to Achuthanandan never wavered, and many of them continued to support his legacy.

K M Shajahan, reflecting on his time with Achuthanandan, said, “I have gained nothing but positivity from my association with VS. He inspired me to relentlessly fight against injustice, authoritarianism, and the decline of the CPM. While I moved on from my professional role with VS in 2006, I have continued my struggle in the path he charted.” Shajahan said while sitting in the SUT Hospital, where Achuthanandan was admitted.