VS at his scathing best

“Those who fire skyrockets.” (Melpottu vaanam vidunnavar)

On former President A P J Abdul Kalam and former ISRO chairmen Madhavan Nair and K Kasturirangan. VS remarked while explaining his party’s stand against the Indo-US nuclear deal, after being provoked by a media person’s statement that Kalam had endorsed the deal.

“If the concerned minister goes astray, I have the nerve to call and tell him ‘you idiot (pozhan), it should not be done that way’.”

On his cabinet colleague Binoy Viswam in a hypothetical context

“Grandmother” (Valyammachi)

On Elizabeth Mammen Mathai during election campaigning

“Elder aunt” (Valyamma)

On Sonia Gandhi

“Amul baby”

On Rahul Gandhi

“Monkey” (Kurangan)

On K E N Kunhahammed

“Jungle thieves who smuggle out temple assets in ‘payasam’ vessel.” (Payasapathrathil kshethramuthal kattukadathunna kaattu kallanmar)

On the erstwhile Travancore royal family

“All students in Malappuram pass examination by copying.” (Malappurathe kuttikal muzhuvan copy adichanu pareeksha pass akunnath)

While referring to examination malpractices

“That’s right. Had it not been Sandeep’s house, not even a dog would have gone there.” (Seriyanu. Athu Sandeepinte veedallenkill, oru pattiyum avide pokillayirunnu)

Responding to an outburst by Mumbai terror attack victim NSG Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s father who said “No dog need come here” (ivide oru pattiyum varenda).

“She was used and thrown away.” (upayogichu, valicherinju)

On Sindhu Joy who quit CPM to join the Congress, only to be sidelined

“You falling in hell where the worm does not die and the fire is not quenched. Ho! I cannot even think about it.”

Quoting from the Bible, on K M Mani

“Everyone knows, she’s famous. In what way, you can find out.” (Ellavarkum ariyamallo, avar prasasthayanu, ethu tharathil ennu ningal anweshichal mathi)

On Lathika Subhash, his UDF rival in Malampuzha constituency

“He deserves to be hated” (ayaal verukkappettavanaanu)

On businessman

Faris Aboobacker

“Gunmon”

On former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s gunman