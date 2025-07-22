VS the first communist CM to trek to Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA: Any recollection of V S Achuthanandan would be incomplete without a mention of his trek to Sabarimala in 2007, an iconic episode that perfectly captured his simplicity and his ideological stand that defined him.
On December 30, 2007, 85-year-old VS, the then CM, undertook the arduous 5-km climb from Pampa to Sannidhanam, becoming the first communist CM to reach the Sabarimala shrine on foot.
VS began the climb at 5.45pm. Defying age and the steep terrain, he trekked without a single break. Though then Health Minister P K Sreemathi, MLA Raju Abraham, K C Rajagopal, other party leaders, and Devaswom officials carried a chair and dolly for him, VS dismissed all offers of assistance.
Clad in his trademark white jubba and dhoti, VS greeted returning devotees along the way. Accompanying personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services and police kept urging him to stop or at least slow down to take a breath. VS kept walking. “Don’t make me sit,” he said. As they passed Neelimala and Appachimedu, his pace and momentum left even young officers trailing.
As he reached Sabari Peetham, temple authorities marked the moment with three kathina vedi, a ceremonial greeting of fireworks — a rare honour for a sitting CM. The announcement over loudspeaker referred to him as “Achuthanandan Swamy”, a slip that amused many. Known for his ideological clarity, VS brushed it off with characteristic humility, saying he accepted the gesture in the spirit of devotion.
Earlier, before starting the climb, he had undergone an ECG and blood pressure check to ensure he was medically fit. Even when a senior doctor accompanying him felt unwell mid-way, and suggested another check, VS insisted tests could wait.
He arrived at the Sannidhanam guest house at 8.50pm. He later told reporters that the trek was “not as tough as Pooyamkutty or Mathikettan,” referring to the remote forests that he had traversed in the past.
His Sabarimala trek is not a gimmick in his political life, but a testament to the strength of his ideological stand.