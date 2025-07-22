VS the first communist CM to trek to Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA: Any recollection of V S Achuthanandan would be incomplete without a mention of his trek to Sabarimala in 2007, an iconic episode that perfectly captured his simplicity and his ideological stand that defined him.

On December 30, 2007, 85-year-old VS, the then CM, undertook the arduous 5-km climb from Pampa to Sannidhanam, becoming the first communist CM to reach the Sabarimala shrine on foot.

VS began the climb at 5.45pm. Defying age and the steep terrain, he trekked without a single break. Though then Health Minister P K Sreemathi, MLA Raju Abraham, K C Rajagopal, other party leaders, and Devaswom officials carried a chair and dolly for him, VS dismissed all offers of assistance.

Clad in his trademark white jubba and dhoti, VS greeted returning devotees along the way. Accompanying personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services and police kept urging him to stop or at least slow down to take a breath. VS kept walking. “Don’t make me sit,” he said. As they passed Neelimala and Appachimedu, his pace and momentum left even young officers trailing.