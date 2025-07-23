VS Achuthanandan’s stand shaped CPM-IUML ties, backed rebel voices within League

KOZHIKODE: “Let us pray to God for VS’ good health and long life,” late Rahim Mecheri, former editor of Chandrika, the Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) official organ, was once quoted as saying.

The invocation, which came in early 2000 when the communist leader was going hammer and tongs at the IUML, came as a surprise to those in the dark about the troubled relationship between the League and the CPM. When the VS-Pinarayi Vijayan tussle spilled over, IUML was among the political parties that were worst affected.

Discussions over a CPM-IUML tie-up date back to the famous ‘alternative document’ presented by M V Raghavan in 1986. While some senior leaders from Kannur were in favour of what MVR propounded, Pinarayi opposed it and stood with EMS Nampoodiripad, while VS too toed the party’s official line.

When talk of the alliance cropped up once again, prior to the assembly election in 2001, Pinarayi, who was the state secretary of the CPM, changed his tune. But there was vehement opposition from within a section of the IUML. On his part, VS fought tooth and nail every move of the CPM to cozy up with the IUML. And, he had the behind-the-scenes backing of the rebel IUML group.

The disgruntled elements were enthused by VS’ tirade against the IUML leadership. Some senior League leaders were unhappy with the development, but were guarded in their response.

A few sympathisers formed an informal platform in the name of a prominent IUML leader and fought against the leadership’s soft pedalling on the CPM. What irked them most was the perceived close links between Pinarayi and IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty. VS’ intervention in the ice-cream sex racket case was at this juncture.