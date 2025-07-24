Kottoor jumbos to feed on Napier grass grown in Nettukaltheri jail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nettukaltheri open prison in Thiruvananthapuram will start supplying Hybrid Napier CO5 grass to the Kottoor elephant sanctuary from next Tuesday. The memorandum of understanding in that regard was signed between the officials of the two institutions on Wednesday.

According to the deal, the prison will supply 500 kg of the grass -- a cross between elephant grass and bajra grass -- daily to the elephant sanctuary that houses 16 jumbos, located 4km away. Sources said the sanctuary will pay Rs 12.50 for a kilogram of grass, which is less than what was paid to private suppliers. Currently, the grass variety is being cultivated on 12.5 acres with additional plots available if required.

A prison department official told TNIE that the Nettukaltheri prison has the capacity to provide 1,000 kg of grass daily.

“If there is additional demand, we can grow more grass. We have the required infrastructure and the labour strength to go for extensive farming,” the official said.

The deal will run till March 31, 2026. The Nettukaltheri prison has 474 acres at its disposal and holds immense agriculture potential which, if used, can generate decent revenue for the department. The scheme to grow Napier grass and strike a deal with the elephant sanctuary authorities was the brainchild of Prisons Director General Balram Kumar Upadhyay.

Sources said it is a win-win deal for both institutions.“Only tender grass can be given as fodder to the livestock reared by either inmates or outsiders. Elephants are fed the grass in its mature form. If there are no takers for the matured grass, it will simply go waste and result in a huge financial loss. On the other hand, the elephant sanctuary gets a more viable financial deal,” said a source. Napier grass is a water-intensive crop, and hence, the impact of summer on it is a concern. Offering a solution, the open prison has a check dam which the authorities felt can be used to manage the situation effectively.