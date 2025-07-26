Kerala’s tourist spots witness repeated tragedies amid growing risks

The incidents are many. But, the billion-dollar question is who is responsible? According to Pradeep Murthy, founder and MD of MuddyBoots Vacations and a serving member of the state advisory body for adventure tourism (Kerala), a lot of factors are in play.

“One of the major reasons is the irresponsible behaviour by tourists. Youngsters, especially, don’t exercise caution,” he said. According to Murthy, now that the forest department has become strict in prohibiting entry into various trekking sites inside forests, the only available ones are those outside their jurisdiction.

“The tourists, in their zeal to get better pictures or selfies, can be seen venturing out to the very end of the hill or cliff. This is very dangerous. Any sane person would desist from taking such risks. Then there are tourists from the North who find the rivers and lakes mesmerising. If they come across one, they have to bathe in it. But they don’t understand that these waterbodies, especially those in the high ranges, are prone to flash floods and have slippery rocks, plus hidden chasms,” said Pradeep.

But can’t the district administrations or the state government initiate steps to ensure that such accidents don’t happen? “How much can the state do? There are cases where people have been known to enter the waterfalls to bathe,” said Pradeep.