Kerala’s tourist spots witness repeated tragedies amid growing risks

KOCHI: A fun-filled journey can turn tragic in the blink of an eye, as seen in the various incidents reported from popular tourist destinations in Kerala.
In the latest tragedy, 58-year-old Tobias died after falling into a gorge near Chathanpara on Thursday, the second such incident reported in Chathanpara this year. On January 1, 26-year-old Abin from Karinkunnam died after he slipped and fell in the gorge while bursting firecrackers to celebrate New Year.
There are also instances of trips to waterbodies going wrong. In March 2023, three students from Jyothis Central School in Angamaly drowned in the Mankulam river at Valiya Parakutty in Idukki during a school excursion. The students, part of a 33-member group on a trip to Mankulam, were bathing in the river when they were caught in a current and drowned.
The incidents are many. But, the billion-dollar question is who is responsible? According to Pradeep Murthy, founder and MD of MuddyBoots Vacations and a serving member of the state advisory body for adventure tourism (Kerala), a lot of factors are in play.
“One of the major reasons is the irresponsible behaviour by tourists. Youngsters, especially, don’t exercise caution,” he said. According to Murthy, now that the forest department has become strict in prohibiting entry into various trekking sites inside forests, the only available ones are those outside their jurisdiction.
“The tourists, in their zeal to get better pictures or selfies, can be seen venturing out to the very end of the hill or cliff. This is very dangerous. Any sane person would desist from taking such risks. Then there are tourists from the North who find the rivers and lakes mesmerising. If they come across one, they have to bathe in it. But they don’t understand that these waterbodies, especially those in the high ranges, are prone to flash floods and have slippery rocks, plus hidden chasms,” said Pradeep.
But can’t the district administrations or the state government initiate steps to ensure that such accidents don’t happen? “How much can the state do? There are cases where people have been known to enter the waterfalls to bathe,” said Pradeep.