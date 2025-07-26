National education Chintan Baithak inaugurated by Mohan Bhagwat at Veliyanad, Kerala

KOCHI: A two-day national education Chintan Baithak organised as a prelude to the Gyan Sabha by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN) — an education-focused affiliate of the RSS — began at the Adi Sankara Nilayam, the headquarters of the Chinmaya International Foundation, at Veliyanad near Piravom on Friday.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat visited the ancestral home of Adi Shankaracharya and inaugurated the Chintan Baithak by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The conference has brought together around 100 educationists and coordinators affiliated with SSUN from across India, the organisation said in a statement.

“Over the course of two days, the sessions will focus on formulating both short-term and long-term organisational strategies in the field of education aligned with the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, guided by the vision of Mohan Bhagwat,” the statement said.

SSUN national secretary Dr Atul Kothari said there must be a balance of materialism and spirituality in education.