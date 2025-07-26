National education Chintan Baithak inaugurated by Mohan Bhagwat at Veliyanad, Kerala

KOCHI: A two-day national education Chintan Baithak organised as a prelude to the Gyan Sabha by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN) — an education-focused affiliate of the RSS — began at the Adi Sankara Nilayam, the headquarters of the Chinmaya International Foundation, at Veliyanad near Piravom on Friday.
RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat visited the ancestral home of Adi Shankaracharya and inaugurated the Chintan Baithak by lighting the ceremonial lamp.
The conference has brought together around 100 educationists and coordinators affiliated with SSUN from across India, the organisation said in a statement.
“Over the course of two days, the sessions will focus on formulating both short-term and long-term organisational strategies in the field of education aligned with the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, guided by the vision of Mohan Bhagwat,” the statement said.
SSUN national secretary Dr Atul Kothari said there must be a balance of materialism and spirituality in education.
“The work of the Nyas and the transformation of Bharat’s education are not separate tasks. We must focus not only on identifying problems but also on progressing with solutions. We are here to review and plan for the Nyas’s work—both programmatic and organisational—for the next five years,” Dr Kothari said in his opening remarks.
He said no single organisation, institution, or platform can bring about a transformation in the country’s education system by itself. A united, collective effort is required, he said. Key themes of the discussions include the implementation of Bharatiya Knowledge Systems, promotion of Indian languages, Indian mathematics, skill development, value-based personality education, and the overall transformation of the educational landscape in India. The event also reviews the achievements of the last five years and charts plans for the next five.
Other notable participants in the inaugural session included Dr Pankaj Mittal, secretary-general of the Association of Indian Universities and president of SSUN, E Vinod, national coordinator of SSUN, and Sanjay Swamy, joint national coordinator of SSUN.
The Gyan Sabha and the Chintan Baithak aim to strengthen the integration of Indian philosophical and cultural foundations into mainstream education policy and practice, the organisers said.