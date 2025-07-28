No regrets on entering politics, says MP Shashi Tharoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MP and author Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said he neither regretted entering politics, nor had any intention of quitting it. He was responding to a question at an event where he was honoured with the P Kesavadev Literary Award.

“Not at all,” he said when asked whether he ever regretted entering politics. “In politics, you can make decisions and implement policies that impact millions. That is the true power of politics. I have no intention to quit, unless age forces me to,” he said.

Diabetologist Dr Banshi Saboo was conferred with the P Kesavadev Diabscreen Kerala Award at the event organised by the P Kesavadev Trust. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan presented the awards. He commended Dr Saboo for his work in diabetes care and awareness and congratulated Tharoor on his literary accomplishments, particularly his works about India.

Tharoor praised author Kesavadev and his contribution in elevating the literary landscape by highlighting the lives of ordinary people.

Dr Saboo spoke about type 1 diabetes in children and advocated for introducing health science as a subject in schools.

Dr Jothydev Kesavadev, actor Maniyanpillai Raju and dignitaries attended.