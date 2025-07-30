Historic surge in women candidates marks Kerala film body elections

KOCHI: Film bodies in Kerala are set for election in August. Elections to the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) have been announced, and the rise in the number of women candidates running for office is what makes this election unique, perhaps for the first time.

Actors Swetha Menon, Ansiba Hassan, and Kukku Parameswaran have come forward to lead the association, submitting nominations for the top positions of AMMA. Also, producer Sandra Thomas has filed her nominations for the post of president of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA). There are also reports that Navya Nair and Lakshmi Priya are contesting for the vice-president post.

Mala Parvathy, an actor and activist, said that the association (AMMA) has been discussing the need for bringing in more women to its leadership roles. “There was a discussion in the association last time to increase the representation of women in the executive committee. As part of this, four seats were reserved for women in the 11-member executive committee.

Now there is a space for women. The candidate list and other proceedings have not been completed yet. But it is good that more women are aware of the importance of representation and that they are coming forward to take up the roles,” she said.