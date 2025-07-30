Historic surge in women candidates marks Kerala film body elections

KOCHI: Film bodies in Kerala are set for election in August. Elections to the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) have been announced, and the rise in the number of women candidates running for office is what makes this election unique, perhaps for the first time.
Actors Swetha Menon, Ansiba Hassan, and Kukku Parameswaran have come forward to lead the association, submitting nominations for the top positions of AMMA. Also, producer Sandra Thomas has filed her nominations for the post of president of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA). There are also reports that Navya Nair and Lakshmi Priya are contesting for the vice-president post.
Mala Parvathy, an actor and activist, said that the association (AMMA) has been discussing the need for bringing in more women to its leadership roles. “There was a discussion in the association last time to increase the representation of women in the executive committee. As part of this, four seats were reserved for women in the 11-member executive committee.
Now there is a space for women. The candidate list and other proceedings have not been completed yet. But it is good that more women are aware of the importance of representation and that they are coming forward to take up the roles,” she said.
It was after the 2024 elections that the AMMA association reserved four seats for women in the executive committee. Actors Jomol, Ansiba, Sarayu Mohan, and Ananya found place in the executive committee in 2024. “When I have experience and confidence to lead the association, I should not stay away from contesting, I felt.
Such awareness has helped many women. Also, most of the members who seem to stand up for women actually are not happy with the empowerment of women, and thus, women’s representation is very important in the associations,” Sandra Thomas told TNIE.
Also, several actors, including Vijay Babu and Raveendran, have come forward to support women candidates. “I believe, let the women take over this time for a change,” actor-producer Vijay Babu wrote on Facebook.
Mala Parvathy added that if the women candidates win, it will be a revolutionary move that women are brought to the decision-making roles. “We are not sure if these women candidates would win. However, there is an awareness among the women members now. Women need more space, and this change is good,” she added.
Vijay Babu asks Baburaj to withdraw nomination
As the last day to withdraw the nomination for the AMMA election falls on July 31, Vijay Babu on Tuesday took to his social media handle to advise Baburaj to withdraw his nomination over the sexual assault charges. “When I was accused of…, I stayed away. Baburaj should stay away from AMMA elections this time since he has multiple cases pending against him. Let him prove otherwise and come back. Why the hurry to stay when there are many other efficient people to lead the organisation like you did, which I am not debating? The organisation is bigger than any individual, and it will stay strong,” he wrote.