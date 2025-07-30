Student dies by suicide in Kerala's Neyyatinkara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A class 11 student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Neyyatinkara, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday night.

Prathibha PR (16) was found hanging at her home. The cause of death has not yet been ascertained, said the school principal Deepa G. The school authorities were informed about the incident by 7 pm on Tuesday.

The student is the only daughter of Rajesh and Sreetha from Ooruttukala, the family has been living there for several years, ward member PS Murali said. The principal said that the student comes from a financially weaker family.

The police have filed a case of unnatural death on the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Inquest procedures have been completed. The cremation will take place at the Maranalloor crematorium at 2.30 pm on Wednesday.