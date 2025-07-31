Confusion over misplaced gravestone at Puthumala

PUTHUMALA: A mix-up in the installation of a gravestone led to emotional scenes at the Puthumala graveyard on Wednesday, after the memorial stone of Mundakkai native Famil Ifaf was mistakenly placed on the grave of Punchirimattom resident Pandiyan.

The error came to light when Pandiyan’s elderly parents, Palaniswamy and Pappathi, were unable to find their son’s final resting place. After a distressing search, it was Pandiyan’s brother, Babu, who identified the correct grave using the number etched on the headstone.

Pandiyan’s mother, who is in her 80s, broke down in tears upon realising the mix-up. “We live in Kalladi. My parents are old and can’t visit often. We hadn’t installed a memorial stone yet, but the grave had a number. I visit regularly, so I was familiar with the location. Even the last time I came, there wasn‘t a memorial stone. When my parents arrived on Wednesday and couldn’t find the grave, they panicked,” said Babu.

He believes the confusion may have been caused by duplicate serial numbers. “The authorities may have given the same number to Ifaf’s family. We don’t want to blame anyone, but we’ll approach them to make sure the error is corrected,” he added.

Meppadi panchayat secretary Shaju M told TNIE that proper steps will be taken to remove the wrong memorial stone.

“The issue has come to our notice. It is the family of the deceased who places memorial stones at graves. From my understanding, Ifaf‘s family had some confusions with the identification number. It was due to today’s busy schedule that we couldn’t address the issue. Anyhow we will immediately contact Ifaf‘ s family and take steps to remove the memorial stone from Pandiyan’s grave,” he said.