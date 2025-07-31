Wayanad tragedy a year on: Reunited by pain, survivors seek solace

PUTHUMALA: For many survivors of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide, the gathering was more than just a remembrance — it was a reunion of souls torn apart by nature’s fury.

Since the tragedy, which upended lives and erased entire families, the survivors had been scattered across Wayanad — displaced into relief camps, then into rented homes far from the soil that once held their memories. For months, they hadn’t seen each other.

But, at the Puthumala graveyard, where the rows of simple crosses have been witness to an outpouring of grief, many reunited for the first time on Wednesday.

Ramani of Chooralmala broke down when she spotted her neighbours.

“After the landslide, all of us stayed together for 16 days at the camp. Then we were all shifted to various places. I ended up in a rented house in Muttil, far away from everyone. Sometimes I’d spot someone from Chooralmala in Meppadi or Kalpetta, but seeing all of them together here… I couldn’t hold back my tears,” she said.

“We’ve all lost something: husbands, parents, children. It’s a shared pain we carry every day.”

Among the many young faces in the crowd were Gokul, Abhinav, Dhilshan, and Alan — four schoolmates who once studied together at Vellarmala Government VHSS.

“It is school day. But we had to be here,” said Alan quietly. “Many of our friends and their families are buried here. We came to see them… and to see each other.”

Some found it harder than others to connect with their past. “It’s painful to return to Punchirimattom,” said Shaila, her voice trembling.

“We lost our father and brother there. So whenever a meeting is called I am reluctant to attend. But coming here today, I saw so many of our neighbours and relatives. I still remember the peaceful evenings we once had. Now, all we can do is cry into each other’s shoulders.”