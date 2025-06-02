Rain eases in Kerala; IMD lowers alerts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rain showed signs of easing in the state on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), most parts of Kerala received rain in the past 24 hours, with Kayamkulam recording the highest at 7cm, followed by Mankombu and Cherthala with 6cm each. Hosdurg in Kasaragod, which had earlier experienced extremely heavy rainfall, reported a reduced 3cm on Sunday.

The IMD has forecast rain or thundershowers in many parts of the state through June 7, with generally cloudy skies and intermittent showers likely. However, weather alerts have been scaled down, with yellow alerts issued only for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Monday.

Yellow alerts are also in place for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. There are no warnings for fishermen or high wave alerts for Monday. Since the monsoon began on May 24, the state has received 440mm of rainfall -- more than four times the normal average for the period. Kannur recorded the highest rainfall at 683mm.