Shanku’s biryani wish sparks nutrition policy overhaul in Kerala’s Anganwadis

PATHANAMTHITTA: When little Shanku’s innocent demand for ‘birnani’ (biryani) over upma in anganwadis went viral, few could have predicted it would spark a major shift in public nutrition policy. Thanks to Health Minister Veena George and the Women and Child Development Department, that the wish has now reshaped mealtime for thousands of children across Kerala.

In a move blending policy with empathy, the state has unveiled a revamped model food menu for anganwadis, adding popular dishes like egg biryani and pulao without compromising on nutrition. The new menu is crafted to be both tasty and health-conscious, with reduced sugar and salt and an emphasis on energy-boosting, protein-rich items essential for growing children.

Veena George officially launched the new menu during the state-level inauguration of the Anganwadi Pravesanotsavam in Pathanamthitta. The initiative marks the first unified food plan to be implemented in anganwadis across the state.

Following the viral video, the minister had promised to review the food menu, leading to consultations at various levels. The nutritious meal plan also features enhanced servings of milk and eggs, now offered three days a week instead of two.