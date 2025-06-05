Alappuzha man in line for Sony film awards

ALAPPUZHA: Alappuzha native Mohammed Ashfaque has been shortlisted for the Sony Future Filmmakers Awards, a prestigious global platform organised by Sony and Creo to encourage emerging talents in filmmaking from around the world. Ashfaque, a final-year cinematography student at the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Kottayam, made it to the final shortlist in the students category of the awards.

The short film titled ‘URA’ produced by the institute and cinema to - gaphed by Ashfaque, was selected among the top five entries in the category. The short list was chosen from 11,750 films submitted by more than 7,500 filmmakers across 158 countries and territories.

The other shortlisted films in the students category include: ‘Long Journey Till Down’ by Luis JArellano (Mexico); ‘When Big People Lie’ by Gianfranco Fernandez-Ruiz and GusMurrai (USA); ‘Rock Paper Scissors’ by Hayder Hoozeer (UK) and Franz Bohm (Germany); ‘ Angel in the Stone’ by Faith Olaewe and Doyinsola Ajayi (Nigeria) The shortlisted winners will be given the chance to attend a four-day immersive programme behind the scenes at the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City from June 2 to 5.

The award ceremony will be held on June 5 at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles. He is the son of Abdul Gafoor and Sajeena Gafoor, from Bahrain House (Saga) in Alappuzha, Kerala.