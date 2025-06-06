Driven by passion & sharpened by technology, 75-year-old Kurian is making waves

KOCHI: Better late than never! Technology has not been kind to the elderly, but then there are those among this demographic who have overcome feelings of dread and insufficiency to make it work for them.

Take the case of 75-year-old Kurian Jacob, a late bloomer who views the achievements in his ‘sunset years’ as worth the wait. An ace swimmer, he bagged nine medals including two individual gold—at the World Masters Games held in Taipei, Taiwan last month.

Born in Thidanadu, Kanjirapally, Kurian never cared to take up swimming—something that he was first exposed to as an infant in the river next to his house—as a sport until later in life. “The activity remained an integral part of my life. But I never thought of turning professional, until my retirement,” he says.

At the World Masters, which also featured former Olympians and world champions, Kurian won gold in the 200m freestyle pool and 3km open water events. He also medalled in two men’s relays and mixed relays, besides the 100m and 400m freestyle and 200m breaststroke. The swimming competition featured around 2,500 athletes.

“For nine months, I regularly practised the 3km swim in pools, rivers and in the open sea to condition myself to withstand heavy currents and build strength. I believe that the dedication has paid off,” Kurian points out.

Kurian worked abroad with Standard Chartered Bank for many years before settling in Kochi in 2017.

In 2019, he heard about the state masters championship from friends who were preparing to compete in the event. “I was 69 when I first participated in a professional competition. Victories there took me to the nationals, where I was unable to find my true form. In fact, this setback ,the motivation for me achieve more,” he said.