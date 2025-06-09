Forgotten sacrifice? Jawan Jerin’s Aryankavu memorial in disrepair

Sources with the Aryankavu panchayat revealed that the library’s flooring has collapsed and it still lacks an electricity connection. “After the inauguration, students from the Nedumpara school made use of the facility. But over time, maintenance stopped. The subsequent panchayat hasn’t shown much interest towards the memorial and library. Now, it needs urgent attention,” a panchayat source told TNIE.

Jerin was just 21 when he laid down his life on June 15, 2006. Serving as a gunner in the regiment artillery corps, he gave everything for the nation’s security.

His family voiced their heartbreak at the neglect. “The entire memorial now looks abandoned. When we saw it, we were deeply saddened. It has been almost two decades, and the memorial is falling apart before our eyes. Whenever we ask the panchayat authorities to maintain it, they only make promises, but nothing happens. I even told them we are ready to maintain it if allowed. For us, he was everything... so young, giving his life for the nation. It’s heartbreaking,” said Jenish, his younger brother.

Meanwhile, the panchayat claimed that steps are under way to restore the memorial. Suja Thomas, the panchayat president, said a renovation project has been approved.